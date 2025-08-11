Cristiano Ronaldo Proposes To Georgina Rodriguez With Enormous Diamond Ring

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally asked his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, to marry him ... and he proposed using one of the biggest diamond rings you'll ever see!!

Rodriguez took to her Instagram page Monday afternoon to share the amazing life update ... showing off the huge rock Ronaldo gave her after popping the question.

"Yes I do," she said in a caption of a pic of her hand. "In this and in all my lives."

Rodriguez has been seen with a ring on that finger previously ... though the two had never publicly announced any plans to wed until Monday.

Ronaldo recently stated he was merely waiting for "that click" to propose.

"It could be in a year," the soccer legend said during filming for an episode of Netflix's "I Am Georgina," "or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1,000 percent sure that it'll happen."

The two have been inseparable for nearly a decade since they first met in 2016 ... and they have two children together.