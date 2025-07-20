Cristiano Ronaldo TMZ Video Timeline

Play video content TMZ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's had his fair share of exposure for his prowess on the pitch ... and he's received just as much attention for his life off the field!

The soccer -- ahem, football -- forward tends to end up in interesting situations after he takes off his jersey -- he's partied with Paris Hilton, fended off autograph hounds, and even had his sporting ability questioned by Tekashi 6ix9ine ... although his experiences with Michael Jordan and Mr. Beast proved to be much more chill.

Oh, and you can be sure that his business life ain't too shabby either -- being named the world's highest-paid athlete multiple times must be pretty nice!