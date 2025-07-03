Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Tributes to Soccer Star Diogo Jota After Fatal Crash

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died in a car crash ... and Cristiano Ronaldo is baffled by the loss as he leads the tributes to the late soccer star.

Taking to his Instagram to express his shock over the sudden loss, Ronaldo -- who played with Jota for Portugal -- admits it "doesn't make any sense," adding ... "Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married."

Jota married his partner Rute Cardoso less than 2 weeks before the fiery crash. They shared 3 children.

Jota and his brother André reportedly died just after midnight Thursday morning as they were traveling through Spain. The country's Guardia Civil released a statement that their investigation "points to a road accident due to a burst tire while overtaking."

Their vehicle -- a Lamborghini -- then caught fire, officials say.

The tributes have been pouring in following the shocking news ... with Jurgen Klopp -- a former Liverpool manager who signed him in 2020 -- remembering him as not just a skilled player, but also "a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father."

The Portuguese prime minister, Luis Montenegro, noted Thursday marks "a sad day for football and for national and international sport."

LeBron James -- who owns a small stake in Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool Football Club's parent company -- also shared a statement to honor Jota and his family, tweeting ... "My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected!"

Several members of the sports world chimed in sharing their heartache over the news ... including but not limited to the Professional Footballers’ Association, past and present Liverpool and Portugal players, the Portuguese Football Federation and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Jota was 28, while his brother was 26.