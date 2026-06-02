'Heated Rivalry' Star François Arnaud Shows Off Sculpted Arms On Dog Walk

François Arnaud had tails wagging in Los Angeles this week ... and not just his beloved pup Simon's.

The "Heated Rivalry" star turned a routine dog walk into a low-key thirst trap ... stepping out Monday to walk his dog while showing off some seriously sculpted arms in a sleeveless gray tee.

Check out the pics ... François knew exactly what he was doing with his look here ... and we can't blame him ... if ya got it, flaunt it.

Even for a mundane errand, like escorting a dog to a grooming appointment, the actor looked every bit the Hollywood heartthrob ... easy to see why he's got so many fans.

Simon, meanwhile, seemed perfectly content to let his famous human steal the spotlight. The scruffy sidekick stayed close as the pair soaked up the sunshine and strolled through the neighborhood.