'Heated Rivalry' Stars Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams Attend CAA Pre-Oscars Party

The stars poured into CAA's pre-Oscars party at Living Room in Los Angeles Friday night ... including "Heated Rivalry" stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who smiled wide at the camera while posing cheek-to-cheek.

MIA was their costar, François Arnaud ... who, as you know, is rumored to be dating Connor.

We saw Connor and François last month, getting close and enjoying dinner at the Smoke House in Burbank, CA, but still ... no confirmation that they're the real thing.

Other than the 'Rivalry' stars, Jon Hamm made the pre-Oscars shindig a date night with wife Anna Osceola, while Rita Wilson went solo ... with no Tom Hanks in sight.

The stars were all smiles as they mingled with their peers -- you can see newly-single Sacha Baron Cohen posing with his "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" collaborator Maria Bakalova, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tracy Brennan and more ... just check out the gall.

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The 98th Academy Awards will air live Sunday night with Conan O'Brien hosting the second year in a row.

There are plenty of potential history-making wins -- "Sinners" could break the record for most wins by any single movie in Academy Awards history, Autumn Durald Arkapaw could become the first woman to win for cinematography for "Sinners" ... the list goes on.