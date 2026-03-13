Celebs Singing and Mingling at W Magazine and Dior Dinner Party, See Pics

The Academy Awards are still a few days away, but the festivities are already in full swing ... with some of Hollywood's biggest stars getting together for an intimate dinner Thursday.

W Magazine and Dior put on the event at Mr. Chow -- a high-end restaurant in Beverly Hills -- and the celebs showed up in full force.

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We also caught some big-time celebs walking into and out of Mr. Chow ... with Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski catching eyes along with other stars.