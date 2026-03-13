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Celebs Singing and Mingling at W Magazine and Dior Dinner Party, See Pics

W Magazine & Dior Intimate Dinner Stars Sing & Mingle Ahead of Oscars!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
W Magazine & Dior Intimate Dinner
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The Academy Awards are still a few days away, but the festivities are already in full swing ... with some of Hollywood's biggest stars getting together for an intimate dinner Thursday.

W Magazine and Dior put on the event at Mr. Chow -- a high-end restaurant in Beverly Hills -- and the celebs showed up in full force.

Check it out ... Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Nick Jonas, Jon Hamm, Emma Watson and many more stars were spotted chatting, posing -- and even singing inside the event.

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STARS ROLLING IN AND OUT
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We also caught some big-time celebs walking into and out of Mr. Chow ... with Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski catching eyes along with other stars.

The gold statuettes will be handed out Sunday ... but, don't get it twisted -- Oscars week is already hot in the streets!

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