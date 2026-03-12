'KPop Demon Hunters' Sequel Is Officially Happening, Netflix Announces

That's how it's done!

"KPop Demon Hunters" is officially getting a sequel ... so HUNTR/X fans better dust off those light sticks -- not that they ever put them away.

Netflix dropped the news on Thursday, posting on X ... "IT'S OFFICIAL HUNTERS -- KPOP DEMON HUNTERS will return for a sequel written and directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans."

Maggie teased that there's "so much more" to the 'KPDH' world that fans will love to see, saying ... "This is only the beginning."

The animated Netflix film has seen insane box office success since it came out in June last year, has taken home multiple Golden Globes this year, and is up for two Oscars on Sunday.

Not to mention ... the fictional girl group has been topping the charts IRL.

Four different songs from the soundtrack have cracked the Billboard Hot 100, and "Golden" -- after spending several weeks at Number 1 -- is still in the Top 10.