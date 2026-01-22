'KPop Demon Hunters' Nominated for Best Animated Feature, Song at Oscars 2026

Not One, But Two

"KPop Demon Hunters" is continuing its "Takedown" on the awards season ... the massive movie has now earned Oscar nods for Best Animated Feature & Best Original Song for "Golden."

This puts the Netflix hit alongside the year’s biggest animated films ... including big studio titles like "Zootopia 2." This is a big achievement for a project inspired by K-pop that didn't even get a proper theatrical release.

Earlier this month, the track "Golden" won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, AND the popular bop is up for multiple Grammys, with the biggest night in music going down next weekend.

While the flick is already stuffing the trophy case, the accolades could still pile up ... and the Oscar is the most desired award in film.

The best song nom has gotta be extra sweet for writer and singer EJAE, who went from being a failed K-pop trainee to one of the most successful artists of the year.