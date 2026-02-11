K-Pop News: TWICE's Dahyun Halts Tour Performances Due To Injury

TWICE’s Dahyun has temporarily halted tour performances because of an ankle fracture ... sparking social media buzz and upsetting fans.

Last night, the girl group's agency, JYP Entertainment, issued a statement -- the K-Pop idol will be off the stage from February 13 to March 7 due to the injury.

From the early North America leg of the tour, photos surfaced online of Dahyun sitting on stage, while her gals took on the dancing portions. So, it appears she's been performing with her injured foot, BOSS!

The K-Pop group kicked off the "This Is For" tour back in July and is set to wrap later this summer.