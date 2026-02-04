BLACKPINK's LISA Stuns in Black Bikini Top

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

By TMZ Staff
BLACKPINK's LISA heard a groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter in the United States and she decided to take full advantage ... slipping into a bikini for a sexy photo shoot in the snow.

The Thai K-pop mega star ventured out into the frozen tundra in her Nike x NOCTA x Chrome Hearts puffer jacket and matching pants and unzipped her coat to reveal her slim figure in a skimpy bikini top.

Frankly, we're surprised the snow around LISA isn't melting here ... that's how HOT she is!!!

LISA recently inked a deal with the Swoosh and starred in an ad for NikeSKIMS ... so she's very hot right now in the fashion world, too.

Check out the gallery to see LISA's sexy winter wonderland getaway ... and then try your puzzle-solving skills with this game!

