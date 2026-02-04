BLACKPINK's LISA Stuns in Black Bikini Top
BLACKPINK's LISA Rocks Black Bikini Top For Snow Day
BLACKPINK's LISA heard a groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter in the United States and she decided to take full advantage ... slipping into a bikini for a sexy photo shoot in the snow.
The Thai K-pop mega star ventured out into the frozen tundra in her Nike x NOCTA x Chrome Hearts puffer jacket and matching pants and unzipped her coat to reveal her slim figure in a skimpy bikini top.
Frankly, we're surprised the snow around LISA isn't melting here ... that's how HOT she is!!!
LISA recently inked a deal with the Swoosh and starred in an ad for NikeSKIMS ... so she's very hot right now in the fashion world, too.
