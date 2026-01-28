BLACKPINK's Rosé Tears Up Over Relationship Scrutiny on 'Call Her Daddy'

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Fame comes at a price for BLACKPINK's Rosé ... because she can't even answer a simple question about her love life without shedding tears ... and it's all because she says everything she does is overanalyzed, scrutinized, and dissected.

Check out this emotional moment from Rosé's interview with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast ... Alex asks if Rosé is dating anyone, and the tears soon follow.

Rosé explains why she's tearing up over a seemingly harmless query ... if she says "yes," then it will be twisted into a narrative about her being "addicted to men."

Problem is ... Rosé says she's human just like everyone else, even though she's a global pop star, and she would like to date and be normal like everyone else ... but she says that's just not the case for a K-pop star ... particularly a woman.