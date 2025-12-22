Singer Roe Talks Being Floored Seeing Herself on Obama's Best Song List
ROE Making Barack Obama's Music List Is a LIFE Highlight!!!
Barack Obama once again flexed his eclectic ears with his annual favorite music list ... leaving singer ROE blindsided, after he selected her independently-released R&B smash!!!
TMZ Hip Hop ran into ROE in Los Angeles as the Obama buzz was still circulating, and the Venice-born singer/songwriter tells us she had no clue how the former Commander-in-Chief came across her song ... but she's thankful that he did!!!
ROE tells us she was leaving the gym when her BFF blew up her phone with 🔥 emojis, and she knew she had gone viral.
The first person she called was her mother -- who screamed her ear off with excitement!!! Her grandmother is also in the top 1% of the Obama fan club.
Obama tastes were pretty diverse this year ... he also had Gunna, BLACKPINK, Rosalía, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake on his list!!!
Look out for her new album next year ... a continuation of her "Oakwood" EP to make Obama proud!!!