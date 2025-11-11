Barack Obama Surprises Plane Full of Veterans on Trip To Washington D.C.

Play video content X / @BarackObama

A group of war heroes on an honor flight from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. got quite the surprise when they landed in our nation's capital ahead of Veterans Day ... because former president Barack Obama was waiting for them.

Obama greeted the plane when it touched down and spent time with the vets, who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

The former prez shared video of the sweet interactions on social media, saying ... "Ahead of Veterans Day, I was honored to welcome a flight of veterans and their families as they arrived in DC."

Obama added ... "To all those who bravely served our country, thank you to you and your family for your extraordinary service. The sacrifices that all of you have made to protect our country will be honored, today and every day."

Onboard, Obama grabbed the intercom and thanked the vets for their service and sacrifice.

The trip to D.C. was arranged by the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit that flies vets and their families to our nation's capital to visit monuments around the city.