Check Out the Stars Who've Spent Time in the Service!

Veterans Day's finally here, and we figured it'd be a good time to look back at the stars who've served over the years ... and there's more than just a few.

Sure, celebs like Adam Driver, Clint Eastwood, and Bea Arthur -- yes, you read that right -- might be best known for their work on big screens and small, but they took orders from drill sergeants before dealing with directors ... which was probably good practice for navigating the tough world of showbiz.