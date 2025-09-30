Celebrity Podcasters -- Hollywood Is All Ears!

In celebration of International Podcast Day, these well-known 'casters are more than plugged into the platforms ... they're fully dialed! Are you ready to tap into the talking trend? Keep in mind, with high ratings and mega followings ... comes money in the bank, cha-ching!

Some of the OG podcasters, like Joe Rogan who launched his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" circa 2009, is a pod veteran. And some call her Daddy -- others know her as Alex Cooper who has skyrocketed the podcast charts with her poppin'-pod "Call Her Daddy."

There's a plethora of big Hollywood names who've moved into the world of podcasting ... Rachel Bilson, Bethenny Frankel and many more ...