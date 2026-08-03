Nicki Minaj Charging Fans $10 a Month to See X Content Amid Court Battle Over Alleged Debt

Nicki Minaj has a new way of making money … by charging her diehard fans to see all her social media rants.

Over the weekend, the "Pink Friday" rapper announced fans could pay $10 to see exclusive posts on X.

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The entertainer explained, "You can now subscribe to my X account. It's for ppl who wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times… elevate, levitate, meditate."

Nicki charging fans to view her content caused a mixed reaction on X.

"What happened to billionaire Barbie? Why are we begging for subscriptions on Twitter?" asked one person who was not impressed … while another wrote, "Can't wait for all the exclusive content."

As TMZ previously reported, Nicki is facing a legal battle over an alleged $275k debt owed to a concert event production.