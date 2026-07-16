Nicki Minaj Fighting $275K Demand Over 'Pink Friday 2' Release

Nicki Minaj wants out of a $275K lawsuit filed against her, and she's asking a judge to toss it ASAP ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Nicki argues she has nothing to do with the money allegedly owed to 24/7 Productions ... at least on a personal level. Nicki says the only contract at issue in the lawsuit is one allegedly between the production company that filed the suit and her company, Pink Friday Productions LLC.

Nicki says it's basic law that an individual member of a company isn't responsible for the debts of the company ... so he's asking the judge to dismiss the case against her and wants 24/7 to fork over her attorney's fees she spent fighting the lawsuit!

As TMZ reported, 24/7 Productions sued Nicki and her company after it says it fronted cash and provided production services for the 2023 Jingle Ball and her album launch for "Pink Friday 2." They say they advanced about $255,000 in expenses and are now owed a total of around $275,000 for the advance and related expenses.

The company sued Nicki in addition to her production company because they believe she personally benefited from the unpaid work, not just her company. However, she's clapping back at that in her response, saying any benefit she received from their services came from Pink Friday Productions -- not because she personally hired 24/7 Productions.

BTW, this ain't the only legal dispute Nicki is facing. She's in a separate legal fight over allegedly unpaid legal bills -- the law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP sued Nicki in Los Angeles this week because she allegedly never paid for the legal services provided to her in 2023.