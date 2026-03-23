Nicki Minaj Allegedly Refusing to Pay $275K Bill for 'Pink Friday 2' Concert Costs

Nicki Minaj is being dragged to court for allegedly failing to reimburse a company that claims it fronted more than $255K to cover production and other costs for two concerts ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a company named 24/7 Productions is suing Nicki and her company, Pink Friday Productions ... 24/7 said it first worked with Nicki on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where it provided live entertainment production services.

In late 2023, the company says, Nicki asked them to help with her concerts at Jingle Ball and her album launch for "Pink Friday 2."

The company claims it provided budgets to Nicki’s team -- which they say were approved -- and gave Nicki's team advance planning, on-site management, staffing, audio, lighting, rigging, ground transportation, and overall logistics.

24/7 Productions says it advanced more than $255K to Nicki for expenses, which were to be paid back. The company said Nicki's company was paid around $650K for her Jingle Ball performances alone ... but never settled the bill with 24/7.

The company says it has attempted to collect the money for years, but claims Nicki’s team has responded with the mantra-like phrase "We'll look into this."