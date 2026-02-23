Nicki Minaj Accuses Governor Newsom of Treating Black People Like Children

Nicki Minaj is going OFF on California Governor Gavin Newsom after a speaking engagement in Georgia ... she thinks he was telling black voters they're "probably stupid" to their faces.

In a tirade posted to X, the "Super Bass" rapper wrote, "His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can't read."

His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read.



This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved.



Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that… https://t.co/llo1k7F7wB @NICKIMINAJ

She continued ... "He's not just TELLING them that they're probably stupid & probably can't read, he's LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!!"

At the event, Newsom was promoting his memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry." The book covers his experience living with dyslexia, and he was asked how he dealt with the disability.

Newsom responded by referencing his low SAT score, saying, "I'm like you. I'm no better than you."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

For context, A video of the line waiting to attend the event seemed to reveal a racially diverse audience despite some X posts claiming the audience was entirely or predominantly Black. The video Nicki shared doesn't show the audience -- just Gavin and the moderator, Mayor Andre Dickens, who is Black.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Amid her recent MAGA pivot, this isn't the first time Nicki has put Newsom in her crosshairs. She previously criticized him for his support of transgender children.