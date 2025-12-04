Gavin Newsom Responds to Halle Berry's Menopause Care Criticism

Play video content BACKGRID

Gavin Newsom is making nice with Halle Berry after the two clashed over the California governor twice vetoing a state menopause health bill ... and our sources say HB won the battle in the end.

As you know, Halle gave a scathing speech Wednesday at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, where she slammed Newsom for killing the menopause bill while noting he will not be governor forever and probably should not be the country's next president.

On Wednesday night, Newsom's rep issued a statement, saying the governor deeply admires Halle's advocacy and looks forward to working with her on this "critical issue." The rep added Newsom vetoed the bill because it would have "unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women and working families already stretched thin."

But, Newsom changed his tune a bit when our cameraman caught up with him Thursday at Newark International Airport in New Jersey, where he ironed out some of the confusion around his skirmish with Halle.

Check out the clip ... Newsom said his team spoke with Halle's manager and they're "reconciling this," meaning their conflict over the menopause issue. He also said Halle was unaware the menopause bill was put in the budget for next year before she gave her speech at the NYT event.

Sources connected to Newsom's Office tell TMZ ... Newsom wasn't planning to announce the fresh measure until January 10 since it’s part of the budget.

Play video content TMZ.com

Other sources tell us .... Halle's speech prompted Newsom to accelerate breaking the news about the new menopause bill.