Gavin Newsom Slams Joe Rogan, Says He's Over The Dude

Gavin Newsom says he's done fighting for a chance to go toe-to-toe with Joe Rogan on issues ... dismissing JR as popular, but outdated, AKA "the Facebook of podcasting."

The California governor sat down Monday night with journalist Elex Michaelson on "The Story Is With Elex Michaelson," and during their 10 minute interview, Gavin slammed Rogan for dismissing his repeated requests to go on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Check out the video ... Gavin seems a bit annoyed as he discusses how Joe has attacked him for years, but refused to ever have him on the podcast for a debate.

Gavin also said he's moving on from trying to get a face-to-face with Joe, giving Rogan one last parting shot while making the Facebook comment.

It's not the most clear diss, but the Gov seems to be insinuating lots of people listen to Rogan, but his show is outdated and/or spreads misinformation.

As you know, Gavin has been very vocal lately about Joe ignoring him when it comes to having him on the pod to discuss their divergent political views.

Gavin, of course, is a liberal democrat who is considering a White House run in 2028. Rogan is more middle of the road ... but, in recent years, Joe has leaned conservative, endorsing Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

The two have been sparring for weeks with Rogan mocking Newsom for boasting about his many accomplishments in California -- accomplishments Joe said were already there before Gavin took office. Newsom hit back at Joe, tweeting a chicken emoji with the caption, “Bawk, bawk @joerogan.”