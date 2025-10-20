Gavin Newsom Slams Marines Demonstration After Shrapnel Damages CHP Car

Gavin Newsom slammed the White House after a live-fire demonstration by the Marine Corps resulted in a California Highway Patrol vehicle being hit with shrapnel.

The demonstration took place at Camp Pendleton in San Diego Country on Saturday, and an explosive artillery shell was fired as part of the event, which was attended by Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to The Hill.

Newsom had ordered part of Interstate 5 to be closed down prior to the demonstration after being advised by traffic safety experts from CHP.

However, one of the CHP's vehicles ended up being damaged by shrapnel while the event was taking place. No injuries were reported.

California's governor shared a statement about the event on his X account and described the choice to use live munitions as "reckless" and characterized the demonstration as one of the White House's "vanity projects."

Newsom's press office subsequently issued a second statement on X and claimed the White House had "misled Californians" about the usage of live munitions.