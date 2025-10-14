Gavin Newsom Compares Trump & Netanyahu to 'Dumb and Dumber' Characters

Gavin Newsom is becoming the ultimate troll ... the California governor mocked Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu as the stars of the comedy film "Dumb and Dumber."

Newsom's press office posted a photo on X of President Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister -- clutching hands during their historic announcement to Israel's Knesset on Monday, championing a long-awaited peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

The rival factions have agreed to end a two-year war that has left the Gaza Strip in shambles, with scores dead. As part of the deal, Hamas released the 20 remaining Israeli hostages and Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Despite the good news, Newsom still couldn't help but take a shot at Trump and Netanyahu. He posted a photo on top of the leaders that shows the two stars of the dopey 1994 flick "Dumb and Dumber." In the pic, Jim Carrey, who played Lloyd Christmas, and Jeff Daniels, who played Harry Dunne, crack goofy smiles with their arms around each other and fists under their chins.

As everyone knows ... there's no love lost between Newsom and Trump ... both couldn't be further apart on the political spectrum and they've had many public spats over policy.