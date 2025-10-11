John Legend Says He Wants Trump to Win Nobel Peace Prize Next Year

Play video content Instagram/@johnlegend

John Legend is rooting for President Trump to win the 2026 Nobel Peace Price ... but it's not what you think.

The Grammy-winner hopped on Instagram on Saturday and explained why he's pulling for Trump to win next year ... laying out all the changes Trump is going to have to make.

Play video content The White House

John says a peace deal between Israel and Gaza is a good start but if Trump really wants to win he's got to take the National Guard out of American cities and stop ICE from terrorizing communities.

Trump would also have to stop authorizing missile strikes and do a bunch of other things to be worthy to win the coveted prize.

Play video content

John says having kids has taught him one thing ... sometimes positive reinforcement works better than negative reinforcement. He says he's being positive towards Trump now because all the indictments, impeachments and voting him out of office in 2020 didn't work.