Released Israeli Hostage Eliya Cohen Says Trump Is a Hero in Israel

Eliya Cohen -- formerly a hostage in Gaza -- tells TMZ President Donald Trump has gained massive popularity in Israel thanks to the new peace deal ... but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu? Not so much.

Cohen joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday, saying ... "Here in Israel Trump is a hero. Just because of him, I am released, and I'm alive."

Cohen, who was set free in February, was reportedly held captive for 505 days after Hamas militants abducted him from the Nova music festival October 7, 2023.

Monday morning, Cohen met with Trump before the Israeli parliament welcomed POTUS with a standing ovation. Twenty living hostages were returned home from Gaza following Trump's proposed peace plan to end the war there.

Trump spoke defiantly Monday, declaring ... "This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of the age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God."

As part of the deal, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences -- along with 1,700 Palestinian detainees held since the Hamas attack on the country.

Cohen says Trump did good by the hostages and their families ... but when it comes to the public's sentiment about Netanyahu, Cohen says it depends on who you ask.

This checks out, as the mention of Bibi's name was met with booing over the weekend during a speech by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

In August, Cohen told CNN he was suffering from survivor's remorse from his release while others were still being held.

"I feel guilty when I eat. I feel guilty when I get showered. I feel guilty when I go to the hospital." he said. "I feel guilty because I know what they are going through right now."

After their release, Cohen says there's now hope for a lasting peace.