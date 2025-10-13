Donald Trump Celebrated in Israel For Bringing Peace to Middle East

Play video content FOX News

Donald Trump is being hailed as a hero and peacemaker in Israel ... after 20 living hostages were returned home from Gaza.

The prez spoke to the Israeli parliament on the heels of his peace plan to end the war in Gaza -- where he was met with a huge standing ovation.

Trump is speaking defiantly, declaring, "This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of the age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God."

Play video content CNN

He adds, "This is a historic dawn of a new Middle East."

As part of the deal, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences -- along with 1,700 Palestinian detainees held since Hamas' attack on the country on October 7th, 2023.

Play video content FOX News

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump in his own speech, calling him the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had and pledging his commitment to peace.

Trump even jokingly jabbed at Netanyahu, saying, "He’s not the easiest guy to deal with, but that’s what makes him great.”

Two protesters were swiftly removed by security after interrupting Trump's remarks ... holding signs that read “Recognize Palestine.” Once they were escorted out, Trump quipped, "That was very efficient," prompting laughter from the audience.