President Donald Trump Falls Short of Winning Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump fell short of winning the Nobel Peace Prize despite helping broker the recent Israeli-Hamas ceasefire deal and lobbying for the prestigious award with his Republican base.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee passed over Trump and handed the prize to Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Trump's rep, Steven Cheung, blasted the decision, writing on X that “the Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace” by not recognizing Trump.

Cheung also said Trump "has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

For years, Trump has been promoting himself as someone who should win the coveted award and, lately, he has ramped up his efforts with the help of his supporters.

Just this week, 47 took credit for helping end the Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip and he has also boasted about stopping wars all over the world.

Trump's loss to a Venezuelan leader comes at an interesting time ... the prez has been ordering the military to blow up alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers in boats to stem the flow of illegal narcotics into our country.