White House Releases Video of Strike Trump Says Killed 11 Venezuelan Gang Members
President Trump Watch Strike On Narco-terrorists!!!
Published
President Trump says the U.S. military conducted a missile strike against alleged Tren de Aragua narco-terrorists ... and the attack is on video!
The White House just released wild footage from the mission ... and you see a speed boat suddenly burst into flames.
Trump said the strike occurred while the alleged Venezuelan gang members were at sea in International waters.
POTUS says the boat was transporting illegal narcotics and was enroute to the United States.
Trump and the White House say 11 alleged terrorists were killed in the strike ... and no U.S. forces were harmed.
Bottom line for DT ... "Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America."