Pete Hegseth Unleashes Fury, Blasts Media Over Iran Attack Coverage

Play video content CNN

Pete Hegseth just berated the press corps for questioning the Trump administration ... essentially calling them un-American for their reporting on the recent attack on Iran.

The Secretary of Defense flipped out on the media Thursday morning after several outlets published details from a leaked Pentagon report, which indicates the attack may have only set Iran's nuclear program back a few months.

Play video content 6/21/25 The White House

Secretary Hegseth says the media hates Donald Trump so much they hope everything he does is a failure ... at the cost of recognizing the patriotism of the military personnel who actually pulled off Saturday night's strike.

He accuses the media establishment of taking "half-truths" and leaked info and spinning them to tell the story they want it to be ... one meant to cut the current prez down to size.

Play video content

Hegseth emphasizes he wants to see more stories lauding the military for its effort ... pitching stories to the media more complimentary of his Department of Defense.

The SecDef uses the human face of the pilots to further slam the media ... claiming every story they run negatively about the administration's war efforts is a direct attack on the troops who carry them out.

Play video content CNN

When one journalist did ask a follow-up on one of the pilots -- a woman -- after the DoD previously sent out press releases acknowledging the brave work of our "boys" in the armed forces, Hegseth attacks her for trying to paint the department in a sexist light.

Play video content Department of Defense

The Pentagon also rolled out footage of bunker-buster bomb tests at the briefing ... and, ya gotta see how powerful just one of these missiles is -- it'll be a shock if Fordow isn't burnt to a crisp!