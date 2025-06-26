Donald Trump's WH Promo Video Brags That He's 'Daddy' To NATO Leaders

President Trump is the "Daddy" of world leaders who attended the recent NATO summit in the Netherlands ... at least according to a new White House promotional video that incorporates none other than Usher's music.

The White House posted a 1-minute-plus clip to X on Wednesday, featuring The Donald looking all presidential as Usher's 2010 hit, "Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)," plays over the montage of images at the summit.

This is interesting 'cause, as you know, Usher is no fan of President Trump ... the singer supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and even appeared alongside her during her failed presidential campaign.

In the WH video, you see Donald walking down a long flight of stairs from Air Force One, cruising past people lining the side of a road and pulling up to the summit in a black limo.

Trump gets out of the limo as the words, "Daddy's Home," flash on the screen. He starts walking up the red-carpet stairs into a royal palace.

The video then cuts inside the event with more images showing Trump and his staff, namely Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth interacting with other leaders.

Worth noting ... the video was posted to X following Trump's shared press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

At one point, Trump talked about the Israel-Iran conflict, pointing out the two countries fight like kids in a schoolyard.

Rutte chimed in, saying, "And then Daddy has to sometimes use strong language." He was referring to Trump's use of the F word as Donald fumed about Israel and Iran trading missile strikes after the ceasefire was brokered with the help of the commander in chief.