President Trump Cheered and Booed at Kennedy Center Opening

Oh, the misery ... this can't be how President Trump envisioned opening night for his revamped Kennedy Center going -- a vocal battle between boo birds and his supporters -- and that was even before the curtain came up on "Les Misérables."

As the prez and First Lady Melania Trump strode to their balcony box seats, they were hit with a chorus of boos and excited cheers ... the theatergoers went back and forth for a bit before the "USA, USA!!!" chants won -- and Trump celebrated the small victory by throwing up a raised fist.

Clearly, the audience wasn’t shy -- one woman in the crowd made sure Trump heard her loud and clear, waiting for the crowd to quiet before repeatedly shouting "convicted felon!"

Before the show, Trump had the full red carpet treatment with Melania, where he casually mentioned he’d seen 'Les Mis' multiple times.

But when asked which character he identifies with more -- Jean Valjean, the ex-con turned hero, or Inspector Javert, the relentless cop -- he quickly dodged the question.

Trump tried to toss the question to Melania, but she just flashed her signature smile and let him handle the heat -- and she kept grinning as hubby shrugged off the fact that several actors were reportedly boycotting the event because of his presence.