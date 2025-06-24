President Trump Dubs AOC a Rodent During Brutal Exchange on Social Media

The heated back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reached a feverish pitch Tuesday with DT calling AOC a rodent and AOC claiming she could eat DT for breakfast.

The feisty New Yorkers went toe to toe on social media over Trump pulling the trigger on bombing Iran's nuclear sites over the weekend.

AOC fired the first salvo Saturday when she wrote on X that Trump's "disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers."

AOC also said Trump "impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations,” and demanded that he be impeached.

Well, that obviously didn't sit well with Trump, who jumped on his Truth Social platform Tuesday morning and went scorched earth on AOC.

First, Trump went all "Dirty Harry" on AOC, quoting Clint Eastwood's character saying, "MAKE MY DAY" regarding her impeachment threat.

Then he ripped apart other Democrats such as Texas Dem Jasmine Crockett, calling her a "seriously Low IQ individual." He also slammed Minnesota democrat Ilhan Omar, describing her native country of Somalia as "drenched in Crime and Poverty."

Then DT pivoted back to AOC, labeling her "THE MOUSE for denouncing his missile strikes against Iran's nuclear sites.

And the Prez kept the insults coming. But, at one point, he erroneously said AOC was from Queens instead of her hometown of the Bronx. AOC replied on X, "I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast."