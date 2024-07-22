AOC Rips Secret Service Director Over Timetable of Investigation Into Trump Shooting

Play video content

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is joining lawmakers in grilling the director of the Secret Service -- and she thinks the timetable to investigate the Trump shooting is BS.

The NY congresswoman -- who's one of Trump's biggest critics, and seen as incredibly liberal -- shocked many from across the aisle after she too dogpiled Kimberly Cheatle during her testimony on Capitol Hill ... asking hard questions about the attempted assassination.

7/13/24

In addition to pointing out how much of a failure the security was that day -- AOC said she found it absolutely unacceptable that it'll take 60 days to get clear answers.

Director Cheatle and the Secret Service have given themselves 2 months to get to the bottom of what went wrong -- and amid outcry that it could possibly take that long ... Rep. Ocasio-Cortez sounded off, saying the results of the probe needed to come sooner.

7/13/24 TMZ.com

AOC said the fact a former president had almost lost his life should sound the alarm on the urgency of the matter ... and she emphasized it didn't matter that Trump is a Republican.

She said it was incredibly disturbing this sort of security failure could take place ... and demanded Cheatle get answers out to the American people well before the 60-day deadline she and her agency have given themselves.