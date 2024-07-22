AOC Rips Secret Service Director Over Timetable of Investigation Into Trump Shooting
AOC Rips Secret Service Director ... 60 Days to Investigate?!?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is joining lawmakers in grilling the director of the Secret Service -- and she thinks the timetable to investigate the Trump shooting is BS.
The NY congresswoman -- who's one of Trump's biggest critics, and seen as incredibly liberal -- shocked many from across the aisle after she too dogpiled Kimberly Cheatle during her testimony on Capitol Hill ... asking hard questions about the attempted assassination.
In addition to pointing out how much of a failure the security was that day -- AOC said she found it absolutely unacceptable that it'll take 60 days to get clear answers.
Director Cheatle and the Secret Service have given themselves 2 months to get to the bottom of what went wrong -- and amid outcry that it could possibly take that long ... Rep. Ocasio-Cortez sounded off, saying the results of the probe needed to come sooner.
AOC said the fact a former president had almost lost his life should sound the alarm on the urgency of the matter ... and she emphasized it didn't matter that Trump is a Republican.
She said it was incredibly disturbing this sort of security failure could take place ... and demanded Cheatle get answers out to the American people well before the 60-day deadline she and her agency have given themselves.
The congresswoman isn't the only Dem to be railing on Cheatle BTW -- the director is getting hard questions from both Republicans and Democrats ... and it's a tough scene, for sure.