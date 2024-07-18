Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Confronted By Senators at RNC

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced 4 furious Senators at the RNC this week ... who gave her an ultimatum -- resign that evening or start answering their questions, and the clash was caught on video.

🚨FULL VIDEO: Secret Service Director REFUSES to answer to the American people. pic.twitter.com/MPVOke5zhY — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) July 18, 2024 @VoteMarsha

It was all captured in a clip posted to X -- GOP Sens. Marsha Blackburn, John Barrasso, James Lankford, and Kevin Cramer were all over Cheatle at the Milwaukee convention Wednesday ... basically saying none of her answers from her earlier briefing were cutting it.

Play video content 7/13/24

In the briefing, details were revealed on how Trump shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been flagged as suspicious by the Secret Service almost an hour before Trump's assassination attempt.

Play video content 7/13/24 Tik Tok/@nicoofnewyork

In response, the Senators demanded answers on why they let DT get onstage when they knew they had a potential threat on their hands -- but Cheatle fired back ... saying it wasn't the right place for that discussion.

Play video content 7/13/24 TMZ.com

KC added she'd be happy to answer their questions in the right setting and then bounced. But, they all chased her through the convention building, reminding her, "You cannot run away from your responsibility to the United States!" Safe to say ... it was dramatic.

Play video content ABC

The Senators still didn't get the answers they wanted from Cheatle -- who just days earlier took full responsibility for the attack ... making it clear the incident should've "never happened."