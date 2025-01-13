Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits the Dance Floor With Bad Bunny at Album Party

Play video content

Bad Bunny has some powerful politicians in his corner as he continues to celebrate the launch of his new album ... rubbing shoulders with the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

Check it out ... the Puerto Rican performer was cheered on by AOC and several others as he brought a parranda to a local hotspot, Toñita's, in Brooklyn Sunday evening.

Bad Bunny danced and mingled with the local Brooklynites at the club, with the U.S. Congresswoman from New York mere feet away doing the exact same ... proving it was all one hell of a party.

As we mentioned, Rep. Velazquez also made an appearance at Toñita's -- a Puerto Rican social club with a lengthy history in the area -- throwing up a backward peace sign with AOC as they gleefully posed for a picture amid the celebration.

The bash came ahead of Bad Bunny's Monday appearance on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show," where he's set to cohost and perform ... continuing his non-stop promotion of his new album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS."

In fact, prior to this big night in Brooklyn, BB held a wild album-listening party for fans in his native Puerto Rico ... which is a big inspo for the sixth studio album.

The rapper has also made a number of appearances on Puerto Rican news outlets ... and given the album has been described as a love letter to the Caribbean island, that all makes sense.