Bad Bunny Shows Support for Kamala Harris After Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Joke at Trump Rally

Bad Bunny didn’t hold back when it came to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s offensive joke about his native Puerto Rico at Donald Trump’s NYC rally Sunday -- and while BB was at it, he even threw support Kamala Harris’ way.

The singer reshared Kamala's campaign video, where she pledged support for Puerto Rico ... zooming in on her face 4 times to drive home one key line: "I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader."

In the clip, Kamala calls out Trump for how he handled resources for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma hit in 2017 ... saying, "He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults."

BB's post is the first real hint at who he's backing, with the presidential election just around the corner.

He made it crystal clear he doesn't think Trump can do anything for Puerto Rico -- a territory of the United States -- or the Puerto Rican community in the U.S. ... especially after Hinchcliffe’s anti-Puerto Rico "floating island of garbage" joke at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally Sunday dealt another blow to Trump’s campaign outreach to Hispanic voters.