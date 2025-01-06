Bad Bunny Celebrates Album Release in His Native Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny was living his best life in his native Puerto Rico, celebrating the release of his sixth studio album, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," with an impromptu performance that had everyone vibing!

Check out the clips -- Bad Bunny literally took things to new heights, making his way to the balcony of the Casa Histórica De La Música in Cayey to hype up his fans ... rocking an oversized straw hat, taking shots, and soaking in the crowd’s energy.

Bad Bunny sube al balcón de la Casa Histórica de la Música en Cayey para saludar a la gente. ❤️‍🔥🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/QrZicVv2qb — Bad Bunny Network (@badbunnynetwork) January 6, 2025 @badbunnynetwork

BB’s performance wasn’t your typical concert spectacle -- it was an intimate affair Sunday night, with everyone in the crowd, including the rapper himself, having the best time.

Bad Bunny esta noche celebrando la salida de su disco en Cayey, Puerto Rico. 🇵🇷🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/r086K7nCtI — Bad Bunny Network (@badbunnynetwork) January 6, 2025 @badbunnynetwork

The English translation of the album title is "I Should Have Taken More Photos" -- and it’s the ultimate love letter to BB’s Puerto Rican roots.