Diego Luna Slams President Trump, Praises Immigrants on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Diego Luna is onboard with making America great again, but not the way President Trump wants to do it -- while guest hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" he said it's immigrants, not Trump, who'll get the job done.

Check out the clip ... the "Andor" star questions how someone like POTUS could come into a place of so much power while spewing so much hate -- in a country that's been so welcoming to generations of immigrants.

During his monologue, Diego pointed to the country's track record as evidence, noting ... "The multiple times that this country has had to rebuild itself, immigrants were always there to pick up the slack."

Diego gives a recent example -- the L.A. fires -- to push his point, explaining ... "Earlier this year, when L.A. burned, immigrant workers risked their lives to stop the flames. They are the ones who build this country, they feed it, they nurture and teach its children, they care for the elderly, they work in construction, hospitality, they run kitchens."

The "Narcos: Mexico" alum is an immigrant himself ... leaving Mexico at age 20 and finding his community in a group of people who had also left their native nations to start anew in Los Angeles.

Diego's impassioned speech comes as ICE continues to rake through Los Angeles for undocumented immigrants to deport, just as Trump promised he would during his presidential campaign.

As you know ... massive protests erupted across L.A. earlier this month as ICE moved into the city.

Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom over his response to the anti-ICE protests and even deployed troops to L.A. to, in his words, prevent the city from "burning to the ground."

