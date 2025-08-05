President Trump Walks Around White House Roof, Says He's Building Nukes

Play video content C-SPAN

President Trump is going where no president's gone before ... the roof of the White House -- and he's talking about nuclear missiles.

The Prez went for a stroll Tuesday morning at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, checking out the grounds from above ... and taking questions from the media while on the rooftop of the West Colonnade.

Ya gotta see the video, it's truly a spectacle ... Trump emerges on the roof with some Secret Service agents in tow and he shouts down to members of the press.

POTUS says he's being healthy and going for a walk, then shouts out Peter Doocy and brags about finding more ways to spend his money for the country.

Trump's yelling down at the reporters, but he doesn't have a wireless microphone, so it's tough to make out every word ... but a clip from the end of his rooftop walk features Trump talking about nuclear weapons.

Reporters ask Trump what he's building and he says "nuclear missiles" and makes some hand gestures that look like missiles being launched from the ground.