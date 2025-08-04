Candace Owens Says Trump Tried to Get Her to Stop Calling Brigitte Macron Trans

Play video content The Tucker Carlson Show

Candace Owens claims Donald Trump personally intervened in her quest to expose France's First Lady Brigitte Macron as an alleged trans woman -- but CO says she never backed down to 47's demands.

Owens went on Tucker Carlson's podcast last week and told the former Fox News host Trump phoned her to tell her to knock off all the talk about French President Emmanuel Macron's wife being a trans woman. Candace claimed she received the Trump call after Macron flew to Washington, D.C. to request the 47th prez contact her over her viral series, 'Becoming Brigitte.'

Watch the clip ... it's super interesting seeing Candace and Tucker banter back and forth about the two world leaders over Brigitte's alleged secret she's been hiding all these years -- at least according to Candace.

As we previously reported ... the Macrons sued Owens for defamation after Candace went scorched earth on Brigitte in an 8-part podcast and YouTube series called "Becoming Brigitte: Gaslighting the Public."

In a nutshell, Candace claims Brigitte was born a male and transitioned to a woman in her early 30s, citing a French journalist who has covered the Macrons for years. The Macrons claim in the suit Candace has caused them reputational and economic harm, but they didn't provide an amount they're seeking in damages.

The Macrons first sent Owens a letter demanding a retraction ... which Candace apparently blew off, leading to the lawsuit.