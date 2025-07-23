Candace Owens Sued by French President Over Trans Claims About Wife

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have sued Candace Owens over what they call her "invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust" claims that Brigitte is secretly a man who transitioned into a woman.

In the Wednesday filing, the Macrons say the conservative commentator has caused them "substantial" reputational and economic damages due to "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions" that Brigitte was born a man and transitioned to become female -- and stole someone's identity.

While the 219-page defamation complaint claims Owens has pushed such lies for a while, it specifically mentions a March 2024 post on X in which she wrote ... "I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man."

The Macrons say they sent the former 'Daily Wire' host a retraction demand, but instead of complying, they say she persisted with the claims and even launched an 8-part YouTube series called "Becoming Brigitte."

The Macrons say Owens has turned "their lives into fodder" with her rampant lies, adding ... "Owens has dissected their appearance, their marriage, their friends, their family, and their personal history—twisting it all into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade. The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale."

Brigitte recently had a win in a similar appeal against influencers Natacha Rey and Amandine Roy, who publicly made similar claims in 2021.

She is seeking unspecified damages, including punitives.

Despite having a lawsuit filed against her by the French president, Candace isn't worried about the matter at all, with an insider telling us she has no plans to stop talking -- and plans to address the matter today in a Live session on her "Candace" podcast.

Furthermore, Candace -- who has not yet been served the lawsuit, according to our source -- has reached out to reps for the Macrons with an offer for them to dispute her claims on her podcast.