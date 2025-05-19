Harvey Weinstein Tells Candace Owens He's Innocent, Blasts Gwyneth Paltrow

Play video content Candace Owens

Harvey Weinstein says he's an innocent man wrongly convicted of rape and other sex crimes -- and he's going after three of his celebrity accusers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, in a new interview.

The disgraced Hollywood film producer sat for his first on-camera discussion with conservative podcaster Candice Owens since his arrest 7 years ago. And Weinstein doesn't pull any punches, slamming not only Gwyneth, but also Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

Owens released a one-minute 20-second clip of the interview that will air in full on her YouTube page Tuesday. The clip kicks off with Weinstein appearing in a suit on a monitor talking on a phone from jail with Candace who is seated in her broadcast booth.

Weinstein claims he did not "commit these crimes" and swears "it before God and on the people watching now and on my family."

He then says his supporters are scared to speak out on his behalf for fear of being canceled. He goes on to say he never touched Paltrow, but admits he "definitely made a pass" at her. Paltrow has accused Weinstein of sexual harassment while on the set of several of his films.

As for Judd, Weinstein says her claims of sexual harassment are "ridiculous," while also blasting McGowan for spilling the beans after he settled with Rose for $100,000 over allegations he sexually assaulted her.