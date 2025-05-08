Harvey Weinstein Name-Dropped Gwyneth Paltrow After Alleged Assault, Accuser Says

Harvey Weinstein accuser Kaja Sokola claims Weinstein bragged about making stars out of Gwyneth and Penélope Cruz -- right after allegedly sexually assaulting her as a teen.

Testifying in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday, Kaja Sokola, 39, said she wanted to scream after the alleged assault at 16, but Weinstein told her she had to obey him and keep quiet if she wanted a career like the big-time stars he name-dropped.

As for the alleged assault, Sokola said Weinstein picked her up for lunch, took her to his Soho loft in NYC -- and allegedly touched her vagina and forced her to touch his penis in the bathroom before he "ejaculated on the floor."

She recalled looking into his eyes in the bathroom mirror -- noting they were black and scary, and claimed the now-disgraced movie producer warned her the alleged assault had to stay between them if she wanted a successful shot in the biz like Gwyneth and Cruz.

Sokola testified she was terrified of Weinstein, but was still hoping he’d help her acting career -- so she met up with him again in 2004, where he allegedly assaulted her a second time. She also testified about a 2006 incident, when Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex on her.