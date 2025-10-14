Donald Trump Slams TIME Magazine Cover Photo

Donald Trump ain't happy with TIME magazine ... 'cause he says the cover photo they used of him to celebrate his Gaza peace deal is the worst one ever!

Check out his late-night Truth Social rant ... he gives the image of him splashed across the mag's cover a proper noun name, dubbing it "the Worst of All Time."

As you can see, it's a low-angle shot of 47 ... and makes him appear stern and heroic. However, there's no question it highlights his thin hairline and sagging skin.

Trump goes on to accuse TIME of making his hair disappear and then "floating" some on the top of his head like a small "floating crown." He adds ... "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:36 AM EST 10/14/25 pic.twitter.com/pifG3kNidp — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 14, 2025 @TrumpDailyPosts

On the bright side ... he said TIME wrote a "relatively good" story about him.

TIME has not responded to his complaint ... but applauded Trump's peace deal alongside the photo on X, writing ... "The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East."

The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle… pic.twitter.com/0bZDABIDGj — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2025 @TIME

As you know, Israel and Hamas began executing their peace plan on Monday. Hamas released the 20 remaining living Israeli hostages in custody, and Israel released Palestinian prisoners as well.

We caught up with Eliya Cohen -- formerly a hostage in Gaza -- Monday ... and he had nothing but praises to sing for Trump.