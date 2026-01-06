Spencer Pratt Escalates Fight With Governor Newsom Over Wildfire Response

Spencer Pratt is escalating his war of words with California Governor Gavin Newsom, calling BS on a recent message from the governor's office concerning texts about the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

Remember ... Spencer watched the Palisades home he shared with wife Heidi and their 2 sons burn to the ground in a raging L.A. wildfire in January 2025.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, Spencer revealed a letter sent to him from Gov. Newsom's office, responding to his request for "all text messages to, from, and including Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the 'Pacific Palisades' or simply 'Palisades' between January 6, 2025, and January 9, 2025."

According to Newsom's Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary, Gavin Deeb, they can't fulfill the request because they didn't have those records.

But Spencer is dubious.

He wrote ... "Who actually believes that Governor Gavin Newsom has NO records responsive to this request for text messages regarding the Palisades between January 6 and 9, 2025???"

This is the latest in his ongoing tirade against California politicians following last year's devastating wildfires.

Back in July, Spencer called out Newsom for legislation that was later axed. The ordinance would have allowed low-income properties to be built on burned land in the Palisades.

But Newsom's office fought back, claiming Newsom had nothing to do with the bill and called Spencer a "C-list" reality TV star.

Spencer called those comments "shameful," writing, "Newsom, you let the state park burn down and it burned down my home, my parents' home and my whole community. I'll continue to speak up for my home town and I'll see you in court."

Calling a concerned resident who lost his home to the Palisades Fire ‘C-list’ for demanding answers? That’s not leadership. That’s shameful. Newsom, you let the state park burn down and it burned down my home, my parents’ home and my whole community. I’ll continue to speak up for… pic.twitter.com/5A0xIlDBmp — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 17, 2025 @spencerpratt

Spencer and other wildfire victims have launched a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and the L.A. Department of Water and Power for alleged mismanagement of the local water system.