Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag & Avril Lavigne Hit L.A. Cafe For Fire Relief Fundraiser

Play video content

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are choosing to help their community instead of dwelling on their misfortune ... hitting up an L.A. wildfire fundraiser at a local cafe -- and meeting up with the ultimate Sk8er Girl.

The reality television stars stopped by La La Land Kind Cafe in Santa Monica, just south of the Pacific Palisades -- their neighborhood which was decimated in the disaster.

We're told the duo hung out and took pics with fans, chatting with the patrons -- some of whom made donations to support charities connected to L.A. fire relief.

And, the team at La La Land King even got to work closely with the celeb couple ... collabing on a "Speidi" latter -- with 100% of the proceeds from that going directly to wildfire relief.

While hanging out at the cafe, rockstar Avril Lavigne proved she's a Speidi stan ... making a surprise appearance to show her support for the community.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... Heidi and Spencer have been open and honest about the trauma from losing their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfire -- with Pratt even getting emotional during a conversation with us when he realized his family is having start over.

They've been trying to make money over the past month in a variety of ways ... from posting on social media to encouraging users to stream Heidi's music.

Play video content TMZ.com

Pratt revelaed he made a little less than $25K on TikTok in the aftermath of their home burning ... but, he did say he the real money would could come from their online resurgence bringing in new business opportunities.

He and Heidi are also suing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power too ... claiming the city and the department failed on multiple levels, from infrastructure to water management.