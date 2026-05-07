Kodak Black Arrested in Florida for Drug Trafficking

Just Got Hit With a New Rap ...

Kodak Black is back in the clink -- and this time it's for allegedly trafficking drugs.

The rapper was arrested Wednesday in Florida and booked into the Orange County Corrections Department for trafficking "METHYLE.-METH (MDMA)" -- a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant, according to official records.

Kodak posed for his "Kodak moment" behind bars ... as you can see, he looks pretty darn serious with his wild dreadlocks sprouting in all directions.

KB's attorney, Bradford Cohen, went into detail about the incident, telling TMZ ... Kodak's arrest was a coordinated surrender related to a November 2025 case in which a police officer searched a vehicle with one passenger who was NOT Kodak.

Cohen said cops found a bag containing several items, including a bottle of prescription cough syrup, which allegedly had Kodak's fingerprint on it.

The lawyer plans to fight the trafficking charge, which he says has a "weak legal basis," and is a common theme when it comes to arresting Kodak.

Cohen summed it up this way ... "We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed."