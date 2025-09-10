Kodak Black Appears To Drink Lean While Driving, Attorney Says It's Just Juice

Play video content

Kodak Black filmed himself driving down the I-95 in Miami while appearing to sip cough syrup through a straw ... but his attorney says it was all just a gag!!!

The incident was captured on video that went viral ... it shows Kodak behind the wheel of the car with his bare chest exposed while bragging about "sippin' dat drank raw."

Kodak talks some more gibberish and flashes a bottle, which appears to be containing promethazine, but it's not totally clear and we'll tell yuh why. Promethazine is prescription cough syrup that can be used as a drug called Lean.

TMZ Hip Hop reached out to Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, who tells us Kodak was just trolling social media by replacing the cough syrup with some harmless juice.

The platinum-selling rapper has battled substance abuse issues in the past, and fans didn't see any humor in the clip voicing their concern about it.