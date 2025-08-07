Kodak Black's Attorney Scoffs at Bid for $10.6 Million Default Judgment

The two men suing Kodak Black claiming they were shot alongside him during that ill-fated Justin Bieber-hosted Super Bowl after-party in 2022 are trying to score a $10.6 million default judgment ... but the rapper's attorney says it's just a shameless money grab.

Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "We are not paying them a thing -- it's us who are the victim of a legal assault by these two people."

The incident was a wild-wild-west scenario that luckily resulted in no casualties ... Kodak, Mark Schaefer, and Adam Rahman were all shot outside of The Nice Guy nightclub in Hollywood after Super Bowl LVI ended and the streets filled with crowds.

Schaefer and Adam Rahman filed a lawsuit against Kodak in February 2023, blaming the rapper for the shooting ... but Cohen calls their claims utter nonsense.

Cohen says, "They allege Kodak initiated the altercation that led to the shooting? There is video evidence that shows Kodak running to the scene of a fight to help people getting beat up when the gunfire starts. Kodak gets shot, so they are suing the man who got shot? I don't understand the lawsuit."

We obtained several angles of the melee at the time. Kodak can be seen posing for pics outside the club with Gunna, who then enters a vehicle with Chloe Bailey waiting for him in the backseat.

It looks like Kodak then sees the commotion on the sidewalk and rushes over to intervene in what becomes a large fight breaking out ... before multiple gunshots rang out, and then you see Kodak flail away from the crowd.

