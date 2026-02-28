Kodak Black Missed Concert Due to Flight Delay, Performed at Another Venue for Free

Kodak Black just loves to perform -- after the rapper missed a scheduled concert in Midland, Texas on Friday, he decided he wasn't going to let that stop him from putting on a show ... and jumped on stage at another venue for free!

Fans in Midland were understandably upset about Kodak's absence but we're told so was Kodak.

Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ ... the scheduled show's cancelation wasn't Kodak's fault at all and it was 100 percent due to airplane issues.

According to Cohen, Kodak was supposed to fly out to Texas on a plane from Florida, but there were issues with the aircraft. So Kodak called the plane’s owner, who made arrangements for Kodak to take another jet at a different airport. The problem was ... by the time he got to the venue in Texas, the place was closed.

Cohen says Kodak felt so badly about letting everyone down, he popped in to a second venue nearby and performed a free impromptu show for a bunch of fans.